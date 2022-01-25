Bokf Na Invests $694,000 in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 175,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,470 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 32,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 858.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 848,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 760,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFC opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.226 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

