Bokf Na Invests $600,000 in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,754 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $383.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.71. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.38 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.22.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.