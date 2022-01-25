Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 412 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,495,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 281,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,072,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,032,000 after buying an additional 57,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Argus raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.37. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

