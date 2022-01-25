Bokf Na Takes $747,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $86,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.70.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.56%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

