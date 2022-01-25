US Bancorp DE Sells 2,808 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.77.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

