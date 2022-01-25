US Bancorp DE Sells 451 Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.16% of Industrias Bachoco worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the second quarter worth $779,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.4% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 132,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.80. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $980.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.18 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.