3,717 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Snap-on by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $210.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $175.78 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

