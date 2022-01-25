Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 153.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

OMF stock opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $63.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

