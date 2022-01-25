News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in News during the first quarter worth $3,730,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in News by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 486,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in News during the second quarter worth $224,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.96.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. News Co. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. News’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

