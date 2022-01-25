Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $13.18 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Dover worth $13,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $173.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

