AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Veracyte by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Veracyte by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Veracyte by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total transaction of $145,106,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veracyte stock opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.85. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm's portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

