Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,382 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $15,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 430,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,298,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $117.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.56 and a one year high of $127.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

