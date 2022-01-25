Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 60 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,764,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $761,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC opened at $188.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $143.10 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.42.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

