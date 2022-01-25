US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,520 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.7% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 38,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.72.

Shares of BNS opened at $70.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $74.24.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

