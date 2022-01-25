Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 244.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,446,000 after buying an additional 2,200,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after buying an additional 1,372,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 956.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,451,000 after purchasing an additional 951,276 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $83.23 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $92.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day moving average is $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

