Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,145 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Southern were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Southern by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,507,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Southern by 750.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,028,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,226,000 after purchasing an additional 907,521 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

Shares of SO opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.64. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

