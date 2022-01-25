Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 137 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $156.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $112.92 and a twelve month high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJG. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

