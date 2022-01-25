Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,699 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

