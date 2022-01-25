FY2021 EPS Estimates for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Increased by Analyst

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.40. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

