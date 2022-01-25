FY2021 Earnings Estimate for PotlatchDeltic Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report released on Sunday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.25. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after purchasing an additional 221,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 206,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

