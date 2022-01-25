DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 553,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 73,741 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $1,735,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $7,268,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 28,258 shares during the period.

NYSE DRH opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.78. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

