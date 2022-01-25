CI Investments Inc. Has $313,000 Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,961,000 after acquiring an additional 74,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

