CI Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,625,442 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,284,000 after purchasing an additional 115,634 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,298,000 after purchasing an additional 126,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after purchasing an additional 168,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $172.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.66 and its 200 day moving average is $167.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

