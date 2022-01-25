CI Investments Inc. Takes $262,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,406,000 after acquiring an additional 128,312 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.2% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,028,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $935,941,000 after acquiring an additional 119,769 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,934 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 17.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,145,765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $464,734,000 after acquiring an additional 173,748 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $364.96 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.03 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $377.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total transaction of $41,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,839 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.29.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

