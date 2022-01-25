Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFR opened at $131.50 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.23 and a 1-year high of $143.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.11.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.29.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $4,933,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

