Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 121 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $1,515,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Wayfair by 19.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 36.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth $517,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W stock opened at $152.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.25 and its 200 day moving average is $248.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.87 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on W. Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.62.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $183,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,316 shares of company stock worth $25,429,490 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

