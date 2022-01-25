7,101 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Hasbro by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hasbro by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAS stock opened at $97.41 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average is $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

