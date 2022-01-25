Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 403 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.46. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

