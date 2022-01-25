Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,137 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Progress Software worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 159.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 44.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 51,718 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 48,755.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,052,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,676 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,124,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,300,000 after purchasing an additional 37,380 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average of $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.