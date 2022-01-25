Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 8,997 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Realogy worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Realogy by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Realogy during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Realogy by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realogy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realogy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

RLGY opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

