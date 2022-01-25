Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 18.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lear by 32.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lear by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 627,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,009,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lear by 325.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Lear by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.71.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $173.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.31. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.77 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

