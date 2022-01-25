Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,432 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 110,075 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,574,000 after buying an additional 402,477 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.20. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $826,772.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 50,588 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $1,145,818.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,842,442 shares of company stock valued at $60,555,406. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.