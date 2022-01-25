Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 6,648 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of Criteo worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Criteo by 40.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 493,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 140,901 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter worth about $1,425,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Criteo by 9.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 34,458 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Criteo by 337.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 403,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 311,124 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Criteo by 21.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,873,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,649,000 after purchasing an additional 325,600 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.05 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

