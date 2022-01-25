Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,675 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Invitae by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 15,969 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invitae by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,918,000 after buying an additional 293,725 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitae alerts:

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $56.20.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.