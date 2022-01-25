American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 71,926 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 335.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,926 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.06% of Synopsys worth $27,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in Synopsys by 8.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $308.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.15 and a 200-day moving average of $323.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $12,561,219.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.00.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

