Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 62.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 323.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,764,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,759,000 after acquiring an additional 113,976 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $556,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE:SHO opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

