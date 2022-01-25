California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 781 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Alaska Air Group worth $16,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALK. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,683,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,192,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 499.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,236,000 after acquiring an additional 557,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after acquiring an additional 437,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $24,524,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 321.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.60.

ALK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

