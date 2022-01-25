Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,810 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Allegheny Technologies worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 820,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,640,000 after acquiring an additional 130,320 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ATI opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

