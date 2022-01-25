Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Renasant worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,517,000 after purchasing an additional 42,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,062,000 after purchasing an additional 157,261 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,050,000 after purchasing an additional 556,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Renasant by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,750,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,544,000 after purchasing an additional 51,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Renasant stock opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.70 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

