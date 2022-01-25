Analysts Set MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Target Price at $100.33

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

MSM opened at $83.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day moving average is $84.12. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.06.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 55.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

