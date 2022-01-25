California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of A. O. Smith worth $18,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of AOS opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on AOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $157,905.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.