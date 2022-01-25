AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 1,600 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,868,000 after purchasing an additional 129,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,151,000 after purchasing an additional 240,254 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,364,000 after purchasing an additional 253,650 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 505.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,245,000 after purchasing an additional 630,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 591,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,336,000 after purchasing an additional 110,187 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $66.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average of $69.52. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

