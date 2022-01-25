AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 32.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of DECK opened at $320.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.91. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $276.70 and a twelve month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.50.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total value of $879,943.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $8,250,076 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.