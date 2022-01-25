Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 287 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STAG. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 457.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.60. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

STAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

