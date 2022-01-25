Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $1,211,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 13.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 38.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 243,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 68,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,716,000 after acquiring an additional 139,591 shares in the last quarter. 42.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPRX. Citigroup raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $527,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,400,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,865 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,226. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.