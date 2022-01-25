1,560 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WST. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of WST opened at $383.52 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

