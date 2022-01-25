Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,748,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,533,000 after buying an additional 100,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,246,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,090,000 after purchasing an additional 166,815 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,298,000 after purchasing an additional 852,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,586,000 after purchasing an additional 21,984 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

NYSE FRT opened at $123.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.69 and a 200 day moving average of $124.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $84.38 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.