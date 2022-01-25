Bokf Na Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in Align Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,979 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Align Technology by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Align Technology by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $717.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $474.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $610.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $649.04. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $432.09 and a one year high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

