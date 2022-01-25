7,607 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 219.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

BIV opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average is $89.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $92.47.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

