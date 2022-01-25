US Bancorp DE Sells 61,372 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,655 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,372 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 20,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $314,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,021 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

